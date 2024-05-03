Whether you’re preparing to invite guests at home for Akshay Tritiya and have a traditional celebration at home to attract wealth and prosperity, or spending the weekend with family and friends, it’s time to say goodbye to the winter make-up palettes and say hello to fresh corals and peachy colours as spring and summer emerges.

“Spring 2024 is all about embracing a minimalist yet effective skincare routine that focuses on achieving a healthy, glowing complexion,” says Carly Trundle, a make-up artist and founder of Ctartistry.com.

Carly Trundle, a make-up artist and founder of Ctartistry.com

“The emphasis is on natural, radiant skin. Using lightweight, dewy foundations or tinted moisturisers will let your skin’s natural beauty shine through.”

Even if you feel your skin isn’t at its best, the good news is that you can cheat your way to looking radiant this spring with the right cosmetics.

Selina Ved, founder of Nessa and Co-founder and Director of Nysaa

“For Spring 2024, we’re seeing a radiant resurgence in make-up trends, especially with the use of luminous blushes,” says Selina Ved, founder of Nessa and Co-founder and Director of Nysaa. “These blushes not only add a pop of colour but also a delightful shimmer that enhance the skin’s natural glow, perfect for achieving that sought-after, sun-kissed look of the season.”

Trundle advises that you can also achieve a healthy appearance through rosy blushes and peachy tones, which can be applied high on the apples of the cheeks.

“My go-to products are creme based. You can even go ahead and use lipstick on your cheeks.”

You certainly don’t need to spend a small fortune on a barrage of products this spring, since flexitaskers is a buzzword.

Gökçen Akyol Yamaner, Global Communication and Creative Director of Flormar, says, “Flexitaskers are all-in-one formulations that flex and adapt to individual needs and have become valued more.”

Gökçen Akyol Yamaner, Global Communication and Creative Director of Flormar

According to Yamaner, also on trend this season is smooth, ethereal skin, bright eyes and surreal colour.

One of the ways to get those peepers shining brightly is by using a bold eyeliner, which is bang on trend for spring.

Trundle suggests, “Make a statement with bold eyeliners in shades like electric blue and emerald green. Experiment with graphic eyeliner designs for a modern twist.”

Meanwhile, Trundle advises that natural and well-groomed eyebrows will continue to be a focal point in spring 2024 beauty trends.

“The trend of fluffy, feathered brows continues to dominate. Achieve this look by brushing eyebrows upward and filling in sparse areas with a fine-tipped brow pencil for a soft, natural finish.”

With those defined eyes and well-groomed eyebrows, fashionistas should finish off the look with a spring lip colour.

Trundle suggests that coral and peachy tones are perfect for spring, offering a fresh and youthful vibe.

Indeed, it’s all about those luscious lips and Yamaner says, “Plump, glossy lips are back on the agenda, this time with technology-advanced formulas.”

Ultimately, whichever make-up you choose this spring, sustainable beauty is an essential consideration. As more of us become aware of the environment and sustainability, this is something that is set to stay, whatever the season.

“Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards sustainable and eco-friendly skincare options. Brands that prioritise clean ingredients, recyclable packaging, and ethical sourcing are gaining popularity,” says Trundle. ●

Bollywood trends for Akshaya Tritiya

While lighter colours are back for spring, the smoky eye is still here to stay. If you want to look like a Bollywood celebrity this Akshaya Tritiya, make-up artist, beauty educator and founder of No-Brainer, Saniksha Adnani, has some advice.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

“Some of my favourite make-up trends are inspired by Bollywood cinema. After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani last year, a majority of my students and clients came back to learn the iconic brown smoky eye. So, even if you have a simple or blingy outfit, you can’t go wrong with a brown smoky eye.”

It takes just a few simple steps to perfect that smouldering smoky eye look. Adnani says, “The steps to create a stunning brown smoky eye are as follows:

Step 1: Start by priming your eyes with an eye primer.

Step 2: Line your eyes with kohl pencil and then smudge it using a pencil brush.

Step 3: Next, take dark brown eye-shadow on a blending brush and add it to your crease and blend out the edges. Add the same shade to the lower lash line with a pencil brush.

Step 4: Line your top and bottom waterline with a black pencil liner.

Step 5: Add two coats of mascara.