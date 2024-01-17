Bengaluru: The crew of the Mumbai-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight on which a male passenger underwent the ordeal of being trapped in the lavatory for around an hour due to a malfunctioning lock, provided guidance and reassured the flyer throughout the journey using handwritten notes, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline crew assisted the distressed passenger with handwritten paper notes asking him not to panic.

Following the take-off of the flight at 2 am on Tuesday, a passenger sitting in the 14th row went to the toilet and got stuck inside during the entire flight over an hour.

A spokesperson of the airline confirmed the incident and in a statement said, "On 16 January, a passenger unfortunately got stuck inside the lavatory for about an hour on SpiceJet flight operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru, while the aircraft was airborne due to a malfunction in the door lock. Throughout the journey, our crew provided assistance and guidance to the passenger. Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support."

The airline crew said that an engineer would come to open the stuck lavatory door as soon as the aircraft lands. He was also asked to sit on the closed commode during landing.

"Sir we tried our best to open the door. However we could not open. Do not panic. We are landing in few minutes. So please close the comode and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open engineer will come. Do not panic," read one of the handwritten notes passed on to the trapped passenger.

Upon the flight's arrival at the Kem[egpwda International Airport in Bengaluru, an engineer was rushed to address the malfunctioning lavatory door, which was successfully opened with the help of the engineering team, according to the spokesperson.

"Upon arrival, an engineer opened the lavatory door, and the passenger received immediate medical support. SpiceJet regrets and apologises for the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline said.

SpiceJet added that passenger is being provided a full refund of the fare.

