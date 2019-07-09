India slapped additional Customs duties on 29 US products — including nuts and pulses

US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi Image Credit: File

Highlights US will no longer accept India's tariffs on US products, Trump stated in a tweet on Tuesday

From June 16, India decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products, after extending the deadline a number of times

Tariff imposed by India on 29 American products drew the ire of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, who said that Washington will no longer accept India's move.

In a tweet, Trump said: "India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!"

India decided to impose additional customs duties on 29 US products — including almond, walnut, and pulses — with effect from June 16. The decision was taken after Delhi extended the deadline several times.

The move has hurt American exporters of these 29 items as they must pay duties on these products.