Abu Dhabi: Ever since the UAE announced its decision to help the flood victims in Kerala, social media has been abuzz with touching comments of gratitude from Indians, especially expatriates based in the UAE.

A large number of people have shared the news about the UAE initiative.

As Gulf News reported on Friday, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan instructed the formation of a national emergency committee to help the flood victims. The committee chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), with representatives from the UAE’s humanitarian organisations, will also seek the help of prominent Indian expatriates in the UAE.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also urged people to help the flood victims ahead of Eid Al Adha. “UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative,” he said.

The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has launched an emergency relief campaign to assist the Kerala flood victims.

Following the directives of the UAE leadership, the Khalifa Foundation will distribute emergency relief assistance to alleviate the impact of flooding in Kerala.

Mohammad Haji Al Khoury, director-general of the foundation, said this latest move reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to its international humanitarian assistance obligations.