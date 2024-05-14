Man behind the collapse, against whom rape case is filed, is on the run

After the billboard erected by his company fell during the storm in Mumbai, a case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The owner of Ego Media, however, is no stranger to police cases and has over 20 against him, including one of rape, NDTV reported.

Police officials said Bhinde is on the run and his cellphone is switched off.

The advertising agency owner had also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009 and, in his affidavit, he had said that there are 23 cases registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).

In January this year, a case of rape was registered against him at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed.

Sources told NDTV Bhinde had bagged several contracts from the Indian Railways and the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for erecting hoardings and banners over the years and has violated the rules of both organisations several times. He and others in his company are also named as accused in tree-poisoning and tree-cutting cases.