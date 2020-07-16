Elderly beggar seen sharing food with dogs Image Credit: Twitter/@susantananda3

Hardly able to hold himself up from weakness and dressed in nothing but a torn pair of pants, an old beggar could not bear to watch two dogs go hungry, and the video of his selfless act has gone viral online.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Sharing the video on July 16, @susantananda3 wrote: “Poor by wealth. Richest by heart.”

The clip shows a feeble looking beggar walking towards two stray dogs to feed them from his plates. The visibly weak man then sits besides the animals while they eat.

While the exact location is unknown, the video is believed to be taken in India.

The beggar's generosity promoted an emotional response from social media users.

Tweep @DebbieNester1 commented on the elderly man’s selfless deed: “With compassion he feeds the dog while suffering [from] extreme malnourishment. What is the situation where he is at that he has been left to suffer like that?”

“We are nothing in front of them. They are seriously richer than us,” wrote another user, @saketcommerce87.

Mumbai shopkeeper helps dog amidst rain

In a similar incident, a shopkeeper’s kindness towards a stray dog during heavy rain in Mumbai was also recently shared online.

The video was shared by an Instagram page called Street Dogs of Bombay.

It showed a stray dog sitting and shivering outside a local shop under heavy rain. Once the shopkeeper notices the dog, he opens the door and tries to convince the soaking wet animal to come inside.

Looking hesitant at first, the dog soon walks into the shop.

The post was shared on July 14 with the caption: “#KindnessMatters - The smallest act of kindness is worth more than greatest intentions. This soul was sitting in front of shop during heavy rains, the kind owner of the shop noticed and allowed her to come inside. She was a little doubtful but later she accepted the kind gesture and came inside. This world is filled with cruel people, there are many who harm animals but such kind humans bring up a hope that still humanity exists! One of the greatest gifts you can bestow upon another or any living species is kindness. If someone is in need, lend them a helping hand. Do not wait for a thank you, because kindness is an act of giving without the expectation of something in return. Animals didn't choose living on the streets, but we can accept them and make them realise that yes they matter to us.”

Watched over 22,000 times, the clip garnered many comments from Instagram users who appreciated the shopkeeper's kindness.

Instagrammer @_nishtha_bansal_ wrote: “This just made my day a little happier.”

Some even shared their own efforts of helping animals.