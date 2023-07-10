As the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh continued on Sunday, electricity poles and trees were uprooted in Shimla.

CL Thakur, a worker of the electricity department said, "Trees were uprooted everywhere, We are understaffed and still pressed into service. The state government should look into the matter."

The hilly state experienced landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising water levels in the Beas River, resulting in the loss of several lives.

Apart from it, two youths had a meticulous escape when their car was damaged here after a tree fell upon it.

"We were heading towards DSBT, suddenly a tree fall upon our car. My brother was driving and I was in the pillion seat. We both were unhurt, but a truck overturned in the incident," said a local, who narrowly escaped the accident caused by inclement weather and heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of the Beas River, flash floods and landslides across the state.

Stay Indoors

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday appealed to people of the state to stay home for the next 24 hours amid the possibility of heavy rains in the state during the period.

"I urge people to unitedly face the difficulty and stay in their homes for the next 24 hours as there is possibility of heavy rains," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his Twitter handle. He announced three helpline numbers - 1100, 1070 and 1077 - for help of people who are in difficulty and need assistance. The Chief Minister said he is available round-the-clock in the service of people and they can also reach him over the phone

He urged MLAs to stay in their constituencies to assist people in case of any difficulty and help them in compensation of any losses. The Chief Minister said that the government is making all efforts to help people who are stuck due to heavy rains.

Red Alert