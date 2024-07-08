Mumbai: Mumbai city recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 am to 7 am today, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Some trains were also cancelled following heavy rains, according to the Central Railways.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

"Heavy rain is also expected today. In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, government and private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation," the civic body said in a statement.

The Civic body also said that the entire machinery of the BMC is working in the field. It has also requested Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station.

At King's Circle in rain-hit Mumbai, a commuter said, "My car is stuck on the road. There is no point in blaming the government for the rains. The government is doing its job."

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said in a statement that Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains.

"Train services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rainwater was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly an hour. Now the water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected," the CPRO said.

Central Railway said traffic on the sub-urban and Harbour Line trains was delayed due to waterlogging. The stations that were affected include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla- Vikhroli & Bhandup.