Hyderabad: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was summoned on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to sources.

Azharuddin was summoned by ED in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, case against him for alleged misappropriation of funds during his tenure as Hyderabad Cricket Association's president.

However, the former cricketer didn't appear before the officers and sought time.

Last year in November, ED conducted searches under the provisions of the PMLA at nine locations in Telangana.

The searches were conducted at the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub, who served as President, Vice President, and Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association at various points in time.

Searches were also conducted at an office premise the residential premises of its MD. Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents, and unaccounted cash of Rs. 10.39 lakh.

A search of one of the premises of Gaddam Vinod revealed that it was allegedly being used as an office for several companies owned and controlled by his brother Gaddam Vivekanand, a former Member of Parliament (MP).

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of 3 FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to the tune of Rs. 20 crore.

The chargesheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems, and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad.

As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately, leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association.