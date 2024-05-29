An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 84 km (52 miles), GFZ said.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS had stated.