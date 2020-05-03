Mumbai bride and groom are seen wearing facemasks and wedding attire in the clip

Indian couple exchange garlands with sticks Image Credit: Twitter

From virtual weddings to meeting relatives from behind glass doors, people are getting creative with the way they carry out their marriage ceremonies amidst the coronavirus crisis. Now, a video from India showing a couple exchanging garlands with sticks has gone viral.

A duo, reportedly from Mumbai, decided to practise social distancing on their wedding day.

A clip originally shared on TikTok by user @sunilparmar70 shows the two wearing facemasks and holding two sticks in wedding attire. As a wedding song plays in the background, the bride carefully puts a garland around the groom’s neck and he does the same.

The video was posted on Twitter on May 1 by user @Madan_Chikna, who wrote: “Lockdown wedding.”

Soon after, social media users reacted to the clip with many finding it entertaining. There were also those who expressed concerns because the couple was seen using the same sticks without wearing gloves and relatives were also seen touching the sticks without proper measures.

Currently, the clip has gotten almost 10,000 views on Twitter.

Tweep @tempered_poet posted a GIF as a response to the video and wrote: “Using same sticks without gloves.”

Similarly, user @iAn1sha tweeted: “But they’re holding the same sticks…”