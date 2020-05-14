Assam girl who sold vegetables on her bicycle gets bike Image Credit: Twitter

Every morning Janmoni Gogoi, a 20-year-old from a village in Assam, India went out on her bicycle to sell vegetables during the coronavirus lockdown to support her ailing parents. After finding out about her hardships, local police gifted her a bike.

Gogoi belongs to Ghogora village in the district of Dibrugarh and her story was reported by media outlets. Soon after, local police decided to offer a helping hand and gifted a moped bike.

Gogoi had to drop out of high school due to financial constraints at home. For the last two years, she has been helping her mother sell vegetables at a local market, India-based television news channel, NDTV reported.

After the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, she started selling vegetables door-to-door on her bicycle and her business was affectected badly.

"I am thankful to Dibrugarh Police because they gifted me a moped bike to sell vegetables. After reports on me got published, people are coming to help me. I have struggled during the lockdown because I had to ferry vegetables on cycle and had to cover long distances on cycle. Now, I can easily take the vegetables on the moped bike," she was quoted as saying.

"My father has been ailing for the last 18 years. He cannot walk, and my mother sells vegetables in the Borbaruah market to run the family. Since the nationwide lockdown, our business got affected. I then decided to sell vegetables on the cycle and started taking them door-to-door," she was quoted as saying.

Due to her hard work, Gogoi has become a source of "pride" in her village. "We are proud of Janmoni because she is a true inspiration and encourages others with her good works. We hope for her future success," a villager was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"We got the know about Janmoni from the media. Under Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Sreejith T, we decided to help her but she refused to take any monetary help from us. She had self-respect and didn't want any help from us. Then we decided to gift her a moped bike which will help her carry vegetables. We are proud of her and she is a true inspiration for others," a senior Dibrugarh police officer, who handed over the moped to Gogoi at her home, was quoted as saying.

Many social media users got “inspired” by Gogoi.

Tweep @sjyati wrote: “Inspiration for all of us”