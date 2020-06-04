Chef Vikas Khanna wants to send a 'surprise' for 11-year-old who cycled 600 kilometres with his migrant parents seated in attached cart Image Credit: Twitter

An 11-year-old boy, Tabaarak, cycled with an attached cart for nine days to transport his parents from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to their village in Bihar’s Araria, a distance of around 600 kilometres, amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Now, people are reaching out to him to help.

A clip of the boy was posted online on May 14.

As the video went viral, it grabbed the attention of several people including popular Indian chef, Vikas Khanna, @TheVikasKhanna. He shared the video, called the boy a “hero”, and asked if anyone could help locate him. He revealed he had a “big surprise” planned for him.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Can someone help me find this hero. I’m planning a big surprise for him.”

Journalist and activist Ruchira Gupta, @Ruchiragupta, came forward and identified Tabaarak as someone from her village.

“@TheVikasKhanna he is from my village in #Bihar! I can get to his home. My parents and @apneaap is there. What a coincidence,” she wrote.

To which Khanna replied: “Thank you @iamrana ji for posting it. This little kid made me proud, emotional and hopeful of all of humanity. @Ruchiragupta ji pls connect me.”

Khanna has not yet revealed what the “big surprise” is but said that the boy made him feel “emotional”.

Social media users lauded Khanna for his effort in helping the poor amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

User @Anjali22628431 wrote: “Wow! Waiting to see your surprise for him. He deserves it!”