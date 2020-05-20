Reportedly food counters have also been set up along the national highway

Police in India are providing shoes to migrant workers walking home Image Credit: Twitter

A stall lined with food and shoes set up by police in Andhra Pradesh, provides much-needed relief to migrant workers as they continue their long journeys back home under India’s scorching hot sun.

Police personnel have come forward to help migrants who are crossing Andhra Pradesh to their home states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

To ensure that no migrant remains hungry or faces hurdles, Commissioner D Thirumal Rao and his force are providing slippers to migrants, according to a report by news magazine India Today.

The stall holds food, water, buttermilk , and shoes for the poor labourers as temperature continues to soar.

Police officials said the step was taken after many migrants were seen walking home without shoes

Reportedly, 79 food counters have also been set up along the national highway near check posts providing food and water to migrants.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy has also given instructions to officials to take care of migrant labourers walking to reach their native states.

According to Indian media reports, all police check posts in the state which share border with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha have staff from the revenue department. These officials have been directed to counsel migrant workers to move to relief centres with a promise that they will be sent to their homes in Shramik special trains.

Reports of police providing shoes to migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh's Agra city have also surfaced.

Migrants across India have been seen starving and lacking in basic essentials.