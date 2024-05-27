Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Monday said that it received a threat call in which a caller mentioned that bombs had been placed at Taj Hotel and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city.

Police carried out searches at the premises but nothing suspicious was found.

According to the police, the call came from Uttar Pradesh and now the police is searching for the caller.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes days after Mumbai Police control room received a bomb threat call in which the caller informed the cops that there would be a blast at McDonald's located in Dadar, police said on Sunday.

Police said the caller mentioned that while travelling in a bus, he overheard a conversation between two people who were talking about "blowing up McDonald's".

Police further added that they did not find any suspicious objects at the spot.

Earlier, the Delhi police said on Wednesday that the Police Control Room in North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs received a bomb threat mail.