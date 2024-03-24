New Delhi: On Sunday, a police official reported the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Aman, for attacking a woman with a knife in broad daylight in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.
The incident occurred on the morning of March 22. According to police, Aman frequents the Mukherjee Nagar area and is known to residents as someone who behaves erratically. Students in the area would sometimes mock him. The woman, a regular at a local library, was allegedly one of those who had teased him. In a fit of anger, Aman grabbed a knife from a vegetable stall and attacked her.
Thankfully, bystanders intervened, stopping and restraining Aman before he could inflict more serious injuries. "In such attacks, it's common for bystanders to flee in fear," a police officer remarked. "However, in this case, the people nearby bravely tried to stop and apprehend the attacker, which likely prevented further harm to the woman."
The police also confirmed that the woman fortunately sustained no life-threatening injuries and is recovering.
Earlier, footage captured on a nearby shop's CCTV camera showing the attack in Mukherjee Nagar went viral online.