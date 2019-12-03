Kammuri's wrath: Flooding, storm surge and strong winds are concerns, including the main Luzon island, where the capital Manila is located. Image Credit: Twitter

Typhoons prowl around like roaring lion, seeking someone to devour. For hours, they ravage everyone and everything on their path beyond help — homes, power and communication lines, lives.

To be caught in the eye of a storm is both fascinating and fearsome, in equal measure. For those who have less in life, it's soul-crushing, even deadly.

The violence of Typhoon Kammuri, a rare December weather disturbance in the western Pacific, got pumped up by at 10:30 pm on December 2 in Legazpi (6.30pm Dubai time).

Kammuri was particularly violent, pumped up by at 10:30 pm on December 2 in Legazpi (6.30pm Dubai time). It's the first major Philippine city to bear the storm's wrath: its airport passenger terminal took a massive beating after a wall came off.

And in the eye of the storm, it’s deceptively quiet.

Debris litter the passenger terminal of Legazpi airport as Kammuri pummeled the Bicol region. Image Credit: Facebook

Modern-day storm tracking technology has brought to the world real-time, unfiltered reports of weather disturbances, including the monstrous Kammuri now pummeling the island nation.

The storm, now west of Mindoro island, has left a trail of devastation.

Signal No. 3 or 4?

The latest radar technology and weather satellites, many of them run by universities, have revealed Kammuri’s might.

Pagasa, the Philippines’ weather bureau, however, simply categories typhoons according to Signals #1 to #5.

Kammuri is Signal 3 in places that took a direct hit, states Pagasa. However, a 2.5-minute rapid scan #Himawari8 Infrared images shows a Category 4-equivalent for Kammuri as it hit land.

Power lines felled by Kammuri in Magallanes town of Sorsogon province. Image Credit: Fritzel H. Lopez / Facebook

'Ring of hell'

Armed with backpack radar gear, and linked up to the world by social media, one Twitter-enabled storm tracker, Josh Morgerman, has constantly chased cyclones and typhoons.

Typhoon Kammuri left the Legazpi airport passenger terminal in disarray. Photo taken in the early hours of the storm's devastation. Image Credit: Facebook.

He shares what it’s like to live through “ring of hell” by the hour. Until power and communication lines are cut. Then, silence.

Here’s a gist of what people in the Bicol region, went through overnight and till this morning, thanks to Morgerman.

‘Ear-piercing whistles’

“Constant roar with ear-piercing whistles,” reported tweep Josh Morgerman, a typhoon tracker, from his Legazpi hotel. “Roof of covered walkway ripped off & flew away. Hanging lamps in lobby shaking as in an earthquake. Surge crashing up onto hotel grounds,” he added.

At about 12:18 am on December 3, Morgerman tweeted, “The roar & the incessant whistling sounds are dying down. Suddenly. I think we might be grazing the eye! Pressure’s not that low, but it is definitely calming, or trying to.”

After calm, it roars again

At 1.40am, he reported: “After long calm, wind is starting to roar again. We’re going back into the ring of hell. While #KAMMURI’s violence has mightily impressed me, the data have not. I have 3 calibrated devices going, and none got lower than 961.9 mb. Weird. But this felt like a legit Cat 4.”

"We're going back in the ring of hell," Morgerman tweeted at 1.40am, December 3 (Tuesday).

Typhoon Kammuri is expected to continue on a general westerly path, lashing a huge swathe of land, including the capital Manila, with fierce winds and dumping heavy rains.

Typhoon Kammuri is currently lashing the Mindoro island with fierce winds and heavy rains.

Organisers of the on-going South-East Asian Games, hosted by the Philippines, reported that Kammuri has affected at least 8 sports events.

Kammuri culminates a busy year for these monsters from the Pacific – it is region's 20th typhoon in 2019.