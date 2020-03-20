China again reported no new cases in the outbreak's initial epicenter, Wuhan

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of dead in Italy surpassed those in China, which again reported no new cases in the outbreak's initial epicenter.

The death toll in Washington state from the new coronavirus has increased to 74, and the number of cases has topped 1,300, according to state health officials.

King County reported four new deaths - bringing its total to 60 - while Snohomish, Benton and Island counties each reported one death.

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order Thursday prohibiting non-urgent medical and dental procedures in an effort to secure protective equipment used by front-line health care workers. The order applies to any procedure that would require someone to wear protective gear.