In this Friday, August 9, 2019, photo, Indian army soldiers and volunteers transport flood victims to safer areas in Kodagu dictrict, in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. Flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka have forced hundreds of thousands to move to relief camps. Image Credit: AP

Wayanad, Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Wayanad and will be based there as he is visiting relief camps in the flood-stricken district of Kerala, India.

Eleven people have so far lost their lives in the hilly district of Wayanad in the monsoon fury where several people are feared missing following a landslide here.

The flood-ravaged district Wayanad is Gandhi's Lok Sabha constiuency where he won the 2019 elections defeating CPI candidate by 4.31 lakh votes.

Following Gandhi's announcement to contest from Wayanad, the Lok Sabha constituency came to national prominence.

It registered a record polling of 80.31 per cent.

"For the next few days I will be based in my Lok Sabha constituency, #Wayanad that has been ravaged by floods. I will be visiting relief camps across Wayanad and reviewing relief measures with District & State officials," Gandhi's tweet read on Sunday.

Wayanad has been the worst-hit in Kerala and, so far, more than 40,000 people have taken shelter in more than 203 camps, with 18 deaths being reported.

On August 8, Gandhi tweeted a post saying: "The flood situatin in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad is grim. I'm monitoring the situation closely & have spoken to the Kerala CM and key Govt officials to expedite relief. I will be reaching out to PM Modi as well to brief him & request Central Govt. assistance."

Gandhi will be visiting relief camps in his constituency and the first stop would be in Malappuram district. He is expected to return from here to the state-owned guest house where he is staying.

The vehicle bringing Gandhi was filled with relief supplies which will be distributed to camp inmates.

State Congress President Mulappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and local leaders are accompanying him on his visit.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad district and interact with relief camp inmates. He will return, thereafter, from here on Monday evening.