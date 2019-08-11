165,000 people rescued following monsoon fury; heavy downpour triggers up to 80 landslides

Flood water rushes from under the Kovilkadav Bridge, in Munnar Image Credit: PTI

Update:

A high-level meeting was convened on Sunday morning in the conference hall of the Chief Minister's office to assess the rain calamity and rescue efforts.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted a video of the meeting in session.

At 3pm Indian Standard Time (IST), local media reported that the death toll in Kerala had risen to 60 on Sunday, a jump from 23 announced on Friday.

Over 227,000 people were sheltered in relief camps across the state. Flight operations from the Kochi airport resumed on Sunday at noon, two days after it was shut due to inundation of the runway area.

The death toll from floods and landslides in India rose to over 120 on Sunday, as heavy rains hammered several Indian states, leaving a trail of death and destruction. The monsoon fury affected almost all of Kerala's 14 districts.

Navy personnel evacuate flood-affected people to safer places in Sangli district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Food rescue operations underway in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The monsoon's fury has triggered up to 80 landslides in the state. Image Credit: Times of India

Reports from the Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, show heavy rain and landslides forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuate flood-affected people to a safer place, in Sangliwadi, Sangli district, in the western state of Maharashtra, India, August 10, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stated in a tweet on Sunday that the heavy downpour also triggered up to 80 landslides in the state. Rescue operations involving the Indian Navy and disaster response personnel are in full swing, officials said.

Nine bodies have been recovered in the landslide in Malappuram, local media reported. On Saturday, a landslide hit the Nilambur region of Malappuram district, in which reportedly over 40 people are stranded. Transportation has also been seriously affected across the state.

Flood-affected people are moved to a safer place in Paravur in Ernakulam district in the southern state of Kerala. Image Credit: Reuters

Vijayan said 165,519 were displaced as of August 11 and placed in 1,318 camps set up across Kerala. In Kozhikode alone, 218 camps have been set up and another 186 camps in Wayanad.

Over 5,000 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed the last few days to help in the rescue and relief operations.

Flood alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eight districts and orange alert for six districts in Kerala on Saturday.

Members of a rescue team row a boat towards a submerged temple to look for a man believed to be stranded inside the temple during heavy rains on the outskirts of Kochi in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 8, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

A red alert has been issued for three districts and orange alert for six districts in Kerala for Sunday (August 11).

On Friday (August 9) IMD issued red alert in nine districts of Kerala, predicting heavy downpour. The districts included Dukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad among others.

Train and flight operations

As of August 10 the following trains were cancelled or partially cancelled:

Train no. 12617 ERS-NZM JCO 10/08/2019 is partially cancelled between ERS-MAQ.

Train no. 22476 CBE-HSR JCO 10/08/2019 is partially cancelled between CBE-MAQ.

Train no.16312 KCVL-SGNR JCO 10/08/2019 is cancelled.

The Kochi airport has resumed operations.

Kochi Airport resumes flight operations on Sunday, August 11 Image Credit: Credit:Facebook

Kerala flood in numbers (as of August 10)

Death toll: 57

1,111 camps set up across the state

124,446 rescued and placed in camps

In Kozhikode alone, 218 camps were set up

186 camps set up in Wayanad