He Jiankui, the Shenzhen-based scientist who shocked the world this week with his revelation, spoke for the first time at a genetics conference in Hong Kong and said that his study is currently on pause to monitor the development of the twin girls he claimed were born normal and healthy with edited genes in a bid to make them resistant to HIV. Embryos from seven couples were prepared for implantation in his trial, which resulted in a second pregnancy that's in its early stage.