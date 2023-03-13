China will resume the issuance of all types of visas for foreigners starting on March 15, the embassy in the US said, another step in the country's emergence from strict "Covid Zero" controls.
The country will also resume visa-free entry for several places, including Hainan Island and for cruise ships that stop in Shanghai, the embassy said in a statement.
The move is part of a broader push by Communist Party leaders in Beijing to shed the strict controls they implemented following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The country is also looking to spur economic growth that the government has targeted to hit about 5% this year.
