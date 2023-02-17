Dubai: Are you a Chinese expatriate in the UAE who just realised that your Chinese resident ID card is about to expire? An updated Chinese resident ID card is needed when you are transferring money online through Chinese banks or money transfer apps like WeChat and Alipay. Additionally, an updated resident ID is also important to complete certain government procedures in China, if you plan to travel back home for a quick break.

However, since 2021, Chinese expatriates can renew their Chinese resident ID while they are outside the country, by authorising their next of kin inside China to do it on their behalf. The service was introduced in 2021, during the travel restrictions that were in place due to COVID-19 and remains available to Chinese expatriates currently, too.

You can renew your Chinese resident ID while you are in the UAE by following these two steps:

1. Get your documents ready

The documents you need for this service are listed below:

• Power of Attorney letter drafted and signed by you, and signed by the trustee, containing the following information:

- Your name, Chinese resident ID number and its validity.

- The trustee’s name and Chinese resident ID number.

- A description of your relationship with the trustee.

- A description of details on what you are authorising the trustee to do (renew your resident ID).

- The trustee’s contact information in China.

• A copy of the front page and UAE visa page of your valid Chinese passport.

• A clear photograph with you holding the Power of Attorney letter, as well as your passport, with the front page facing the camera.

• The trustee’s Chinese resident ID (original).

• You photograph, that will be used on your new ID.

Photo requirements may vary depending on the local Public Security Bureau in your place of residence, which is led and directed by the Ministry of Public Security of China. You may ask your trustee to consult them for you, to get the specific requirements.

• Any other documents that are required specifically by the local Public Security Bureau in your place of residence.

2. Contact your local Public Security Bureau and submit the documents

After you prepare all the documents, you can ask your trustee to contact the local Public Security Bureau in your place of residence to submit them for you. Depending on the Public Security Bureau, you may be asked to get on a video call with them, while your trustee is present at the Bureau submitting your documents.

Processing time and fee