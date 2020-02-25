Wang Nan Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: When toons showing daily life in a coronavirus-hit province began to pop-up online, they began to garner attention. Then a number of them caught public attention and went viral. This is not least because the person doing the doodling is a nurse on the front-lines of the affected area, it's a glimpse into the nation's hard times. The artist Wang Nan is a nurse at the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit at Jinzhou Central Hospital in Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning province, reported People’s Daily, China.

The report pointed to the healthcare worker’s love of animation, saying because of resource constraints, nurse Nan has been sketching on the canvas that’s available… toilet paper.

In the rudimentary drawings, she records activities such as carrying 10kg of disinfection equipment, doing CT scans, and delivering food to patients.

The etchings are an ode to healthcare workers who are putting their own safety on the line to care for others when little is known of the virulent infection termed COVID19 that originated in Wuhan and has gone on to kill more than 25,000 people worldwide.

