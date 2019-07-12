JALALABAD: At least five people were killed and many more wounded Friday when a suicide bomber attacked a wedding ceremony in eastern Afghanistan, an official told AFP.

The Taliban, who have pledged to try to reduce civilian casualties, denied responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province.

The area close to the Pakistan border is home to other insurgent organisations including Daesh who have carried out previous attacks.

“This morning at 8am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony ... in Pachiragam district,” Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, told AFP.

“As a result, five killed, more than 40 wounded.”

Hazrat Khan Khaksar, the Pachiragam district governor, put the toll at 14 killed and 14 wounded but he cautioned the figures might change.

Zahir Adil, the Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman, told AFP that two bodies and 11 wounded victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city.

The explosion comes just days after historic talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban wrapped up as part of a US-led effort to end the war.

At the conclusion of the two-day summit in Doha, parties unveiled a joint resolution pledging a “road map for peace” in which they sought to reduce civilian casualties to “zero”.