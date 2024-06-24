Seoul: A major fire broke out at a South Korean lithium battery factory on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, with one person feared dead and 19 others believed to be trapped.

The lithium battery plant is owned by Aricell, a South Korean primary battery manufacturer. It is located in Hwaseong, just south of the capital Seoul.

"There are still many people unaccounted for, so it is likely that the number of casualties will increase," a fire department official told Yonhap.

One person was "in cardiac arrest", Yonhap reported, and another was seriously injured.

Firefighting and rescue efforts were ongoing, and the cause of the fire was unknown.