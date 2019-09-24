Fulton, Missouri: A central Missouri woman has been charged with first-degree murder after telling investigators that she fatally shot her boyfriend as they acted out a movie scene.

KRCG reports that a court document says the 37-year-old Peterson told Fulton police that she and Dalton were drinking and watching a movie when he suggested they act out a scene involving a firearm. She said she accidentally shot him during that scene. According to the document, she told police she was intoxicated and on several medications at the time.