Coworker turns on potato filter on during work video conference Image Credit: Twitter

A Twitter user shared a picture of their boss turning on a potato filter during a work video conference and it has become the perfect example of how working from home is not going flawlessly for all.

Working remotely has become the new norm for many recently as the world tries to fight off the deadly coronavirus. Now, a post by an employee from the US sharing her recent experience she had during a virtual office meeting has gone viral.

Twitter user @PettyClegg, shared a photo with the caption: “My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting.”

The image shows three people sitting in a meeting on a video call. One of them, who @PettyClegg described as her boss, has a filter on, making her look like a potato.

As explained in the post’s caption, the woman was not able to figure out how to undo the filter, and had to continue with it on throughout the meeting.

As soon as the picture was shared, tweeps found it hilarious and shared it.

Twitter user @esra_fm appreciated the workers maintaining professionalism: “I want to congratulate her colleagues that could keep running this meeting under this situation. It would be impossible for me.”

Some simply made the image of her boss into a meme. User @El_Binario wrote: “A whole mood.”

@PettyClegg replied to her post with an update, introducing her boss and wrote: “The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all. Stay planted at home and welcome my potato boss @mlizetocampo to the twitterverse.”