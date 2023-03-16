US Weatherman goes viral for using Snoop Dogg lyrics in his weather report on TV

Songs always express people's inner feelings; now, they can also 'describe' the weather. A video clip of weatherman Adam Krueger from Texas, US, went viral after he included Snoop Dogg songs in his regular weather forecast.

Krueger who goes by the handle @weatheradam on Tiktok and Instagram, posted this video on March 7.

One of his followers asked Krueger, who works as the Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston, to include Snoop Dogg's song in his weather forecast. He accepted the challenge and shared a video of the same on his social media platforms.

During a recent broadcast, Krueger informed his supporters that he would use the lyrics from Snoop Dogg's debut solo track 'Who Am I (What's My Name)?' before going live on television.

"From the depths of the sea to the back of the block!" he said as the television displayed Babe's Beach in Galveston, Texas.

"We're gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, 'it's like that, rat tat tat tat," he concludes his Snoop Dogg-inspired weather forecast.

Snoop Dogg apparently watched the video and was so impressed that he reposted the clip on his Instagram page and praised Krueger's work.

The rapper captioned the video he shared on his Instagram account as: "Weatherman on one."

The video has received 1.8 million views on Instagram.

It's not just Snoop Dogg that was impressed by the lyrical weather report. Social media users flocked to post their comments on TikTok and Instagram.

An Instagram user @elliotroyjohnson commented on the post: "These weathermen are a different breed nowadays. One dancing and raps. This do snoopified weather."

Another Instagram user @thematteoforgione wrote: "He's having too much fun as a meteorologist."

Krueger's 'sneaking words in the weather' segment involves his fans suggesting song lyrics from well-known artists.