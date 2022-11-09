The US midterms 2022 are set to go right down to the wire. While pollsters have given the Republicans an upper hand, it appears that Democrats are not going down without a fierce fight.

In fact President Biden’s party may be outperforming expectations, in what pundits are calling 'the most defining elections of our times.'

As of now the US Congress hangs in balance with the GOP making only limited gains in House as many races are still undecided, but one thing is for sure: There is no ‘Red wave’. Yes GOP can still flip the House, but the so-called red tide, everyone was talking about, did not turn.

(L-R) Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman, former US President Barack Obama, candidate for governor for Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro, and US President Joe Biden participate in a rally ahead of the US midterm elections, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

As things stand this hour – battle for control of the US Senate is on a knife-edge with Democrats flipping the key state of Pennsylvania.

Considered a 'Must-Win' state for both parties, Pennsylvania enjoys outsized importance since Biden won the state two years ago, paving way for Democrats’ to pick up the all-important seat. Republicans badly wanted to hold the seat to topple the Democratic majority.

In one of the most watched races, Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, declaring "we held the line".

The control of Congress now hangs on the results of tight senate races in the states of three key states: Georgia, Arizona and Nevada – which are yet to be called.

In another high profile contest, Democrat Maggie Hassan has been able to win back her senate seat in New Hampshire. She defeated Republican Don Bolduc in what was once seen as a strong pickup opportunity for the GOP.

Republican JD Vance has meanwhile won in Ohio with the GOP still projected to take control of the House of Representatives, according to several race projections this hour.

In key contests for governors' seats, Republican Brian Kemp has defeated Democrat Stacy Abrams in Georgia and Republican Ron DeSantis has won in Florida

Top wins and loses this hour

*Republican Ron DeSantis has won Florida governorship. He is the big winner.

*House speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have a lead over John Dennis in the race for California’s 11th Congressional District.

*John Fetterman, who had a stroke days before winning the Democratic nomination in May, has been locked in a bitter contest against Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity television physician endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He won the US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Snapshot at 1pm UAE time

*Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers won a second term in office, positioning himself as a check on Republican power in the state.

*Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has won a second four-year term, defeating Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion.