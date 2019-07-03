190703 solar eclipse
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile Image Credit: Reuters
The moon blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image Credit: AP
A man sits on a rock at a zone when people view today total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile. Image Credit: AP
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile. Image Credit: Reuters
A woman try a special glass to see the partial solar eclipse during the eclipse in Montevideo, Uruguay. Image Credit: AP
Mother and daughter Claudia, center, and Yanina stare at the sun as the solar eclipse begins, at the Gomez Lake Natural Park in Junin, Argentina. Image Credit: NYT
People view the solar eclipse through a telescope in an astronomical complex at the University Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia. Image Credit: AP
People cover themselves with blankets under a cloudy sky as they watch a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina. Image Credit: AP
A youth tests special binoculars to view the total solar eclipse near Central Park in La Higuera, Chile Image Credit: AP
A person gestures while observing a solar eclipse at Incahuasi, Chile. Image Credit: Reuters
