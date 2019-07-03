A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile Image Credit: Reuters View as slideshow 1 of 13

A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile Image Credit: Reuters 2 of 13

The moon blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Image Credit: AP 3 of 13

A man sits on a rock at a zone when people view today total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile. Image Credit: AP 4 of 13

People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile. Image Credit: Reuters 5 of 13

A woman try a special glass to see the partial solar eclipse during the eclipse in Montevideo, Uruguay. Image Credit: AP 6 of 13

Mother and daughter Claudia, center, and Yanina stare at the sun as the solar eclipse begins, at the Gomez Lake Natural Park in Junin, Argentina. Image Credit: NYT 7 of 13

People view the solar eclipse through a telescope in an astronomical complex at the University Mayor de San Andres in La Paz, Bolivia. Image Credit: AP 8 of 13

People cover themselves with blankets under a cloudy sky as they watch a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina. Image Credit: AP 9 of 13

A youth tests special binoculars to view the total solar eclipse near Central Park in La Higuera, Chile Image Credit: AP 10 of 13

People cover themselves with blankets under a cloudy sky as they watch a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina. Image Credit: AP 11 of 13

People cover themselves with blankets under a cloudy sky as they watch a total solar eclipse in Chascomus, Argentina. Image Credit: AP 12 of 13