SpaceX's primary Falcon 9 rocket can return to spaceflight while US air safety regulators continue an investigation into a landing failure on August 28 .

The decision, announced by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement late Friday, means that SpaceX can move forward with plans to launch a mission to perform the world's first space walk by private astronauts.

SpaceX's Falcon 9, the world's most frequently flown rocket, can launch while the FAA probe remains open provided all other license requirements are met, the agency said. SpaceX made the return to flight request on Aug. 29, the FAA said.

SpaceX, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Although the rocket that launched earlier this week successfully lifted off and placed a batch of satellites into orbit, the reusable booster appeared to catch fire and tip over when it attempted to land on one of SpaceX's drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean, according to footage from a SpaceX livestream. At the time, the FAA said there were no reports of public injuries or property damage.

It was the first failed rocket landing attempt in more than three years for SpaceX. The Elon Musk-led company said that this particular booster was performing its 23rd launch.