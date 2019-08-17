Police said the alarm was first sounded in Manhattan, a passenger saw an abandoned object

An anti-terror NYPD officer, center, listen to pleas from people trying to get past him to work, as police seal off area in the financial district around the the Fulton Street subway hub to investigate a suspicious item, Friday Aug. 16, 2019, in New York Image Credit: AP

New York: New York went on alert for two hours on Friday during the morning rush hour because of three suspicious objects that turned out to be empty rice cookers.

Police said the alarm was first sounded in Manhattan around 7am (3pm in UAE) when a passenger saw a cooker abandoned at the Fulton Street subway station near the World Trade Center - a neighborhood rebuilt after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

A second rice cooker was found in another part of the same station.

The station was quickly evacuated, service on two subway lines was suspended and trains on other lines serving Fulton Street bypassed the station.

As police announced the objects turned out to be harmless, a third suspicious object was detected on 16th Street in the Chelsea district further to the north.

This photo provided by NYPD shows a suspicious object which looks like a pressure cooker or electric crockpot on the floor of the New York City Subway platform on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Image Credit: AP

It, too, turned out to be a rice cooker, said John Miller, the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism.

Security footage

Surveillance camera footage showed the two rice cookers found at the Fulton Street station were placed there by the same man, who took them out of a shopping cart, said Miller. Authorities are now looking for the man.

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Image Credit: AP

Miller said he did not know if the third cooker was linked to the first two, although they were all the same model.

Past events

It was in Chelsea that a pressure cooker containing a homemade explosive device detonated in September 2016, injuring 31 people and triggering panic in a city that had not endured an attack since 9/11.

Ahmad Rahimi, an Afghan-born man, was sentenced to life in prison over that incident. He had actually placed multiple bombs across New Jersey and Manhattan, but only one caused any damage.

Since the attack by Rahimi, the US financial capital has been hit by two other attacks.