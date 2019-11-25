Washington: The US defense secretary on Monday defended the decision to sack his navy secretary, saying he went behind his back to make a deal with the White House over a convicted Navy SEAL's future.

Mark Esper told reporters that Richard Spencer, the Navy's top civilian, admitted to him that he had gone around Esper and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

"We were completely caught off guard by this information, and realised that it undermined everything we have been discussing with the president."