Attorney General Bill Barr said he is redacting sensitive material from the report

Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, March 7, 2019. Image Credit: New York Times

Washington: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is to be released by mid-April, Attorney General Bill Barr said on Friday.

Barr, in a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate judiciary committees, said he was currently redacting sensitive material from the nearly 400-page report.

"Our progress is such that I anticipate that we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr said.

The attorney general released the "principal conclusions" of the report last week.

The special counsel did not find that the Trump presidential campaign conspired with the Russian government to win the election.