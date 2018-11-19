As of Friday, 71 people had been confirmed dead in the fire, which swept through the city of Paradise and surrounding areas November 8. Around 500 specialists and more than 20 cadaver dogs are combing the incinerated hills and gullies of the wooded community for human remains. The new list of the missing, which stunned even officials who have surveyed the devastation and were expecting the worst, raised questions about who is on the list and how it was compiled.