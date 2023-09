Manaus, Brazil: Investigators traveled Sunday to a remote town in the Brazilian Amazon to probe a plane crash that killed 14 people and left no survivors , as authorities brought the bodies to be identified.

The small turboprop plane was flying a group of Brazilian sport fishermen into the northern town of Barcelos Saturday when it crashed in stormy weather, apparently after starting its descent too late and skidding off the end of the runway, said officials in Amazonas state.

A team of five air force investigators flew from state capital Manaus to Barcelos to begin analyzing the crash, which killed all 12 passengers and two crew aboard.

People look at the aircraft after it crashed, which has left 14 dead in Barcelos. Image Credit: Reuters

A second flight carried empty coffins to the town so the bodies could be brought back to Manaus to be identified, along with a second set of teams to transport them and assist in the investigation, officials said.

Military personnel could be seen at the Manaus airport using a forklift to load the dark wood coffins onto the air force plane early Sunday, an AFP photographer said.

"The Amazonas state government dispatched teams to help transport the victims of the accident from Barcelos, 399 kilometers (about 250 miles) from Manaus," state officials said in a statement.

"The teams comprise 10 people from the department of forensic investigation, emergency response and police."

Officials said the bodies were expected to arrive in Manaus around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) Sunday.

Fishing trip

Covered mostly in dense rainforest, Amazonas is a popular adventure travel destination. It receives hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, according to Amazonastur, the state tourism company.

Located on the Rio Negro tributary of the Amazon, Barcelos, a town of 19,000 people, is a popular jumping-off point for expeditions into the jungle.

The plane, a twin-engine turboprop made by Brazilian company Embraer, was operated by regional airline Manaus Aerotaxi.

Media reports showed the small white plane belly-down on a dirt track, its front end crumpled into the dense vegetation to the side.

Officials said two aircraft approaching Barcelos around the same time had returned to Manaus because of the weather.

Initial news reports had said US nationals were believed to be on the plane, but Amazonas officials said preliminary investigations indicated all the victims were Brazilian.

The plane's passengers were all men who were traveling to the Amazon from various parts of Brazil to go fishing, officials said.

Brazilian media aired cell phone videos they recorded before the crash, which showed them smiling and cracking jokes at the airport in Manaus and then aboard the plane.