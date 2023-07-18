Beijing: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger met with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing on Tuesday, his first known visit to the capital city in four years.
Li said the country hopes to work with the US for a healthy and stable relationship between the two nations and militaries. He added the US should exercise sound strategic judgment of China, according to a readout of the defense ministry.
Kissinger's visit comes as Beijing manages diplomatic relations with the Biden administration, and tries to restore confidence among foreign firms deterred by escalating tensions.
US Climate envoy John Kerry is also in the Chinese capital this week meeting with top officials in a bid to restart environmental cooperation between the world's two largest economies.