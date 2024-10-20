Elon Musk said the super political action committee he created will give away $1 million daily until Election Day to a signatory of a petition calling for free speech and the right to bear arms.

The pro-Donald Trump group, called America PAC, will pick a random registered voter in swing states to win the prize through Nov. 5, Musk said in a post on X.

"We want to make sure that everyone in swing states hears about this and I suspect this will ensure they do," the billionaire wrote in the post.

Musk has funneled almost $75 million into America PAC, formed earlier this year to back Republican candidates in battleground districts across the US. He has become an increasingly vocal backer of Trump, using his social media platform X to promote the former president.

In the battleground states, polling averages show Trump holding a narrow lead over Kamala Harris, who would be the first Black and Asian woman to win the White House.

Musk was America PAC's only donor, making seven separate contributions between July 3 and Sept. 5, according to its latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. The bulk of its spending, $68.5 million, supported Trump.