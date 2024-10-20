Dakar: A Boeing 767 chartered by Delta was forced to make an emergency stop on Saturday as it was taking off from Dakar for New York, Senegal's air transport ministry announced.

"The plane, in its take-off phase, carried out an acceleration manouevre followed by an emergency stop because of a technical incident," said the ministry statement.

The pilot managed to stop the plane safely, none of the 213 passengers had been hurt and the flight had been postponed, it added. The incident happened at around 11:30 am (1130 GMT).

Senegal's national aviation security agency the BEA would investigate what had happened, said the ministry.

This incident came after a series of safety scares involving Boeing aircraft, including another one in Senegal, also at Dakar international airport.

In May, a Boeing 737/300 came off the runway there during takeoff, injuring 11 people and shutting the hub for hours.