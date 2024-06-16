An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near the coast of Peru region, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Sunday.
Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck near the coast of Peru region, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said on Sunday.
Get exclusive content with Gulf News WhatsApp channel
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.