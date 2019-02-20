US President Donald Trump had fired a one-liner on twitter on Wednesday, targetting US Senator Bernie Sander, calling him “Crazy Bernie.”
The US Senator from Vermont is one of the best-known politicians to join an already-crowded Democratic field and one of the most outspoken against President Donald Trump.
"I wish him well," Trump added in hjs tweet.
There was no immediate reaction from Sanders.
Sanders, 77, had repeatedly called Trump a "pathological liar" and a "racist" in the past.
Sanders was a 2016 Democratic primary runner-up. His populist policy agenda has helped push the party to the Left: Key policy ideas Sanders wants to become law include Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and tuition-free college — all vehemently opposed by Republicans.
On Tuesday, the 77-year-old Vermont senator, launched his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, embarking on a bid that will test whether he can retain the anti-establishment appeal he enjoyed with many liberal voters three years ago.
Sanders is a self-styled democratic socialist. Besides his calls for "Medicare for All," Sanders also pushes for a $15 minimum wage and tuition-free public colleges, the pillars of the party's left wing.
Following Trump’s move last week to build a wall on the southern border even though Congress has repeatedly rejected his funding demands, many Republicans are now warning President Donald Trump about the repeat of this same scenario under a Democratic president, should he lose the 2020 vote.
With Trump’s declaration of a “national emergency”, a future Democratic president could follow suit, simply declare a national emergency to get what they want without congressional approval.
