Jeremy Cohen shared video of 'meeting' woman he had spotted on rooftop

Influencer Jeremy Cohen shares a update video on his "roof top date" Image Credit: Instagram/ @jermcohen

After the story of a Brooklyn, New York resident using a unique way to send his phone number amid the lockdown to a woman he spotted on a nearby rooftop went viral, there is an update everyone on the internet has been waiting for.

Jeremy Cohen recorded himself hacking his way into getting into contact with a woman, Tori Cignarella, he spotted on a nearby rooftop amidst the state being under lockdown and netizens could not help but get invested in their “love story”.

He flew a drone with his phone number from his balcony onto Cignarella's rooftop in order to avoid breaking the social distancing efforts imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Cohen has shared heart-warming videos of the two sharing a virtual date and meeting with Cohen inside an inflated human hamster ball.

In the first clip, the duo is seen sitting down at separate tables on their adjacent rooftops with a video call set up.

“Quarantine Cutie, part 2. Her name is Tori (@toricigs) and she’s cute and kind,” @jermcohen captioned the clip on his Instagram.

Cohen’s followers appreciated his creativity and cheered for the two.

User @nois7 wrote: “This is so brilliant and positive! That‘s what the world needs right now.”

Instagrammer @luke.teles posted: “Relationships in 2020.”

In a consecutive post, Cohen shared a video of inflating a human sized hamster ball and going to meet Cignarella.

To which, Instagram user @linusandhiscamera replied: “Bro stop breaking the internet with the greatest love story the century has ever seen for ten seconds. I’ll cry.”

Many netizens want to see more content from Cohen and updates on the duo’s ‘relationship’.

User @beholdingeye posted: “You are absolutely amazing brother. I look forward every day to the next episode!”

Not just from the US, but people from around the world appreciated Cohen’s posts, Instagram user @matjoez wrote: “We have been following from London with nothing but smiles and love.”