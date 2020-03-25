Jeremy Cohen shared TikTok video of using drone to send message to woman on rooftop

Jeremy Cohen's video has gone viral Image Credit: Twitter

A resident of Brooklyn, New York recorded himself hacking his way into getting into contact with a woman he spotted on a nearby rooftop amidst the state being under lockdown and netizens are cheering for their “love story”.

Jeremy Cohen, @jerm_cohen, posted the clip on TikTok giving his number to the woman using his drone and shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “I can't believe this actually worked, and yes this is a real story.”

The 30-second clip starts with the title: “A story about a quarantined cutie.”

Cohen is heard narrating: “I looked out of my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song. I needed to say hi to her, so I waved from my balcony. She waved back. I grabbed my tape, pen, drone and paper.”

He then says: “Then I wrote down my digits and sealed it on my drone. Flirting is normally daunting for me but since I am quarantined in my apartment, I was craving some social interaction. 2020 has been off to a terrible start but I still needed to shoot my shot. She picked up my drone and I guess it kind of worked, because I got a text from her an hour later. Wait for part two.”

As soon as Cohen shared the video, it became viral online and it has currently garnered over 5 million views.

Tweeps appreciated Cohen’s creativity and many rooted for the duo’s 'relationship'.

User @papemadethis wrote: “I pray y'all get married!”

Twitter user @jonathangaurano posted: “I couldn't help but smile the entire way through - it's seriously on repeat.”

Tweep @tayoainafilms appreciated Cohen’s unique way of using his drone: “Face with tears of joy. Never knew I could put my drone to great use such as this!”

Many like Twitter user @OsorioMarcano asked for what happened next: “Better not leave us hanging and give us an update.”

To which Cohen replied: “I won’t - we’re going on a virtual date in a couple days I think! Gonna record it for the TikTok.”