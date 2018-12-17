HQ Trivia quickly became a viral sensation when it debuted in August 2017, drawing together hordes of people for a livestreaming, interactive game, and it inspired a range of copycat apps that aimed to seize on the same popular format. The app, which is based in New York, has experienced a drop-off in audience, but it continues to attract thousands of people to play in hopes of winning money by answering a dozen trivia questions on their phones.