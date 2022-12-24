Copy of Tory_Lanez-Megan_Thee_Stallion_15100--807a5-1671848931195
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley" on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: AP

Daystar Peterson, the Canadian rapper known as Tory Lanez, was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020, prosecutors said.

The jury found Lanez, 30, guilty of three felony counts: carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; assault with a semiautomatic handgun; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez faces over 20 years in prison and a potential deportation to Canada.

A lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion said after the verdict: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.” Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 27, had earlier testified Lanez shot at her feet after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020, adding the shooting was preceded by an argument that got heated when the two began attacking each other’s music careers.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, needed surgery to remove bullet fragments in her feet, CBS News quoted her as saying.

The sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27. Megan Thee Stallion was not present in court on Friday. Lanez, who was free on bail during the trial after a period of house arrest, was taken into custody.

Jurors reached a verdict on Friday following hours of deliberation across two days after a trial of about two weeks.

“Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement after the verdict.

“You (Megan Thee Stallion) showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face,” Gascon added.

Copy of Tory_Lanez-Megan_Thee_Stallion_15100--807a5-1671848931195
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley" on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Jurors have reached a verdict at the trial of rapper Tory Lanez, who is charged with shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: AP
Copy of Megan_Thee_Stallion_-_Misogynoir_48057--33bbf-1671848925448
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner and hip-hop superstar, but her success hasn't been enough to shield the 27-year-old from the power of widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol leveled against her after she was shot in 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Copy of Megan_Thee_Stallion_Misogynoir_43838--2d0f8-1671848929020
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, hip-hop superstar and entertainer, but none of those things are enough to shield the 27-year-old from widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol since a 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Copy of Megan_Thee_Stallion_Misogynoir_00988--cd175-1671848927373
FILE - Megan Thee Stallion accepts the award for top rap female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, hip-hop superstar and entertainer, but none of those things are enough to shield the 27-year-old from widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol since a 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Copy of Megan_Thee_Stallion_Misogynoir_48850--3844e-1671848933281
FILE -Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy winner, hip-hop superstar and entertainer, but none of those things are enough to shield the 27-year-old from widespread misinformation campaigns and social media vitriol since a 2020 shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Image Credit: AP
View gallery as list