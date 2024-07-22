Dubai: With limited time and tensions running high within the Democratic Party following President Joe Biden’s exit from the 2024 US Presidential race, many congressional Democrats have swiftly rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their preferred candidate for the top spot on the ticket.

Despite his extensive relationships and decades in Washington, Biden couldn’t resist the pressure to step aside in the face of Donald Trump’s challenge.

For Harris, 59, who entered the Senate in 2017 and promptly launched her first presidential bid, the challenge may be even greater.

Her limited connections leave little time to forge the steadfast alliances crucial in political battles.

Nevertheless, she has acted swiftly, reaching out to Democratic lawmakers to shore up backing.

“This is a sprint,” said California Senator Laphonza Butler, a close ally of Harris, in an interview to Bloomberg.

“She is reaching out to ensure that everyone understands her commitment: that she is prepared to earn this nomination.”

“A lot of big dominos have fallen, including almost all of the major, potential contenders who might have challenged her. Hard to see any other outcome here than her nomination,” Democratic former White House strategist David Axelrod wrote on X, calling Harris’ sudden momentum a “shock-and-awe campaign.”

Harris with Newsom. Image Credit: AFP file

Who has endorsed her?

Gavin Newsom: California governor, who was frequently tipped as a possible alternative to Biden in recent weeks, has backed Harris, saying “no one is better to prosecute the case against Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s vice-president.”

Pete Buttigieg: Biden’s transport secretary who ran for the Democratic nomination for 2020, said: “Kamala Harris is now the right person to take up the torch, defeat Donald Trump, and succeed Joe Biden as president. I will do all that I can to help her win this election to lead America forward as our next President.”

Josh Shapiro: The Pennsylvania governor said: “I’ve known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades. She has served the country honorably and is ready to be president”

Gretchen Whitmer: "I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a joint statement with the governors of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Image Credit: AFP

Gretchen Whitmer: Another name that had been in the frame, has not given vocal backing to Harris by name, but issued a statement saying, “my job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump.”

Chris Coons: Delaware senator and a close Biden ally, told CNN: “I support vice-president Harris. I am very hopeful that we will come out of our convention next month united.”

Cori Bush: Missouri representative backed Harris to the hilt saying, “Black women are the backbone of the Democratic party and it is past time for us to lead our country forward. Kamala Harris is more than ready to lead this moment.”

Kirsten Gillibrand: Harris is “my friend”, New York senator described her and said: “I’m proud to endorse her – and I’m eager to join her in this fight.”

Amy Klobuchar: Stating that Harris has served “with honour and distinction”, the Minnesota senator said “she will be the candidate to bring us together to win in November.”

North Carolina: Governor Roy Cooper said Harris “should be the next president,” and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who like Harris sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, said he would “do all that I can to help her win this election.”

A man holds a sign supporting Harris along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 21, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

How many congressional Democrats, governors have backed her?

The Washington Post has tallied that from 263 congressional Democrats and 23 Democratic governors, so far 178 have endorsed Harris.

Senators to have endorsed Harris already include Michael Bennet, Laphonza Butler, Maria Cantwell, Benjamin L Cardin, Bob Casey, Catherine Cortez Masto, Martin Heinrich, John Hickenlooper, Mazie Hirono, Tim Kaine, Mark Kelly, Ben Ray Luján, Edward J Markey, Chris Murphy, Patty Murray, Jon Ossoff, Alex Padilla, Jacky Rosen, Brian Schatz, Tina Smith, Debbie Stabenow, Mark R Warner, Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden.

The vice-president has also secured support from the Democratic governors of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Washington.

What about Democratic party chairs?

All 50 state Democratic party chairs have endorsed Harris to be the party’s new presidential nominee, Reuters reports.

The chairs held a conference call after Biden announced he was stepping aside as the party’s candidate.

“Following President Biden’s announcement, our members immediately assembled to unite behind the candidate who has a track record of winning tough elections, and who is a proven leader on the issues that matter to Americans: reproductive freedom, gun violence prevention, climate protection, justice reform, and rebuilding the economy,” said Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, in a statement.

Is there a potential challenger?

Joe Manchin, the West Virginia senator who tussled with President Joe Biden over policy and became an independent this year, emerged as a potential challenger. He’s “seriously considering” returning to the Democrats to run for the presidential nomination, adviser Jonathan Kott said Sunday.

On Sunday, he said it was time for Biden to “pass the torch”. “He will go down with a legacy, unlike many people, as one of finest and truly a patriot American. So with that, I come with a heavy heart to think the time has come for him to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin told ABC News

Is there a playbook?

There is no playbook for the coming weeks. But among the most urgent battles ahead is rapidly conveying to the US public a fuller and more compelling portrait of a woman who, despite her high office, has mostly been a minor supporting character in the political dramas that have occupied the nation. Republicans will try to present her as a villain.

Image Credit: AFP

Democratic lawmakers will play powerful roles in presenting the portrait and helping build her a political following, along with either helping consolidate her party support or feeding opposition. They’ll be calibrating how closely to join their political fortunes to her candidacy.

And they’re acutely aware of Harris’ strengths, as well as the problems her nomination could create for the party.

Who else have backed her?

Democratic standard-bearers including Bill and Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and a raft of Democratic members of Congress, including left-wing star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also endorsed Harris.

Bill and Hillary issued a joint statement which said: “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect.”

Elizabeth Warren: Veteran senator also voiced her support, saying, “When you’re up against a convicted felon, who better than a former prosecutor to take it straight to Donald Trump? She’s ready to do this job, and she’s going to win.”

Joe Biden: Last and by no means least, the president himself said “I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Who have not endorsed her so far?

Notable absentees from the list of those explicitly supporting her so far include Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi, who have all paid tribute to Biden’s decision and political career without yet venturing on who they would like to see take his role.

What are donors saying?

Prominent Democratic donors are questioning the rush to nominate Kamala Harris. Some suggest that an open convention in Chicago on August 19, where the party’s top leaders can compete and showcase Democratic policies, would excite voters and present a prime-time opportunity.

While many donors would support Harris if she wins the contest, they emphasize the importance of a competitive process rather than handing her the nomination outright.

Concerns about optics also weigh heavily; criticism of shielding Biden from challengers despite campaign concerns underscores a desire for transparency. However, Democratic leaders recognize the significance of not sidelining the highest-ranking woman of color in the party, noting her strong appeal to key voting blocs—women and Black voters.

According to a major Wall Street donor who preferred anonymity, simply clearing the path for Harris won’t generate public excitement. They argue that a debate featuring seven to eight candidates would stir significant interest in the Democratic ticket, the person told Bloomberg. Privately, four major Democratic donors advocating for an open convention believe that if Harris secures the nomination, her choice of running mate must bolster chances in swing states.

Trump’s selection of Ohio Senator JD Vance, seen as aligning with Silicon Valley tech executives, illustrates the strategic importance of VP picks. Potential candidates for the Democrats’ VP spot include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, retired Navy Admiral William McRaven, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, and Shapiro.