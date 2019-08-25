Morgan, 19, and Boudreaux, 20, were pronounced dead after their car collided with a pickup

Harley Morgan and Rhiannon Boudreaux died after their wedding. Image Credit: Christina Fontenot/Facebook

Texas: A newlywed couple was killed in a horrific car crash after leaving the courthouse following their wedding ceremony on Friday. Their car collided with a pickup truck, killing them both, US media reported.

Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were childhood sweethearts, according to family and friends.

The highway horror was witnessed by their family members driving behind the couple.

Witnesses said the couple were pulling onto a five-lane highway when the truck towing a trailer carrying a heavy tractor, slammed into their vehicle, according to the Orange Police Department.

Witnesses said the couple's car then flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The couple, still in their wedding outfit, were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The family was right behind them. They were all going out to go to wherever they were going to have their reception," Orange police chief Captain Keith Longlois told local media.

Detectives say the truck driver does not appear to be at fault, but he is cooperating with the police. He was not injured and is going to undergo drug and alcohol tests.

The groom's mother LaShawna Morgan and sister Christina Fontenot had been travelling behind the couple when they crashed.

LaShawna Morgan told KFDM: "They haven't even been married for five minutes.

"Those two babies — the only thing that they wanted was to get married and start their life. The two of them had so many dreams."