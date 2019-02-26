13-year-old with diabetes dies after being told not to take insulin

At the start of the trial, jurors were shown several videos in which Morrow said that a tumor was a "gift from God" and that "insulin is very poisonous to the system." As part of his sentence, he's been ordered to remove YouTube videos where he advocates for the use of herbs in lieu of seeking medical treatment and take down any similar statements from his website. As of Tuesday morning, however, his YouTube channel remained a repository of debunked and otherwise questionable medical advice, including claims that shots and vaccines are "absolute poison" for children. (Last week, amid a surge in the number of measles cases being reported across the United States, YouTube said that it would stop running ads on anti-vaccine videos but would not remove those videos from the site.)