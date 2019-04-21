Pakistan, Egypt and Nigeria among countries attacked on Easter day

Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church following the serial blasts across the nation. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: Reuters

PARIS: After a series of explosions ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing more than 150 people, here are some previous cases of deadly violence at Easter:

Egypt, 2017, 45 dead

On April 9, 2017 two churches are bombed on Palm Sunday, killing 45 people. The attacks are in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria, where Coptic Pope Tawadros II had been leading a service. He is unharmed.

Daesh claims responsiblity.

Pakistan, 2016, 75 dead

On March 27, 2016, 75 people including many children are killed and hundreds are injured when a bomb packed with ball bearings explodes near a popular park in Lahore where Christians were celebrating Easter.

The attack is claimed by the Pakistani Taliban faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Nigeria, 2012, 41 dead

On April 8, 2012, 41 people are killed in a car bomb attack on Easter Sunday near a church in Kaduna, a key cultural and economic centre in the north that has been hit by the Islamist group Boko Haram.

Other attacks against Christians

Philippines: At least 21 people are killed on January 27, 2019 in a double suicide attack at a Catholic cathedral in the remote Muslim-majority island of Jolo.

Daesh claim responsiblity. Authorities attribute it to the Ajang-Ajang faction, a group linked to the Jolo-based Abu Sayyaf Islamist group.

Egypt: On May 26, 2017, 29 people including many children are gunned down by masked gunmen in central Minya targeting a bus carrying Coptic Christians travelling to the Saint Samuel monastery.

Daesh claim responsibility for the attack.

Cairo: On December 11, 2016, as Coptic Christians are in mid-prayer at their church in Cairo, a suicide attack tears through the building killing 29 people. Daesh claim responsibility.

Yemen: Sixteen people are shot dead on March 4, 2016 at a Catholic retirement home in Aden, including four nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the congregation founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Local authorities blame Daesh for the attack.

Pakistan: Twin suicide attacks against churches in Lahore during Sunday service on March 15, 2015 kill 17 people and leave 70 injured, sparking two days of rioting by thousands of Christians.